One wanted, one arrested following police chase in metro

(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are searching for a suspect, after being led on a chase in the metro Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, they identified a stolen vehicle and tried to pull the driver over. They say the driver of the Jeep Liberty took off into West Fargo, where officers began a pursuit.

West Fargo officers had to end the chase, due to high speeds. The driver then came back into Fargo where they crashed near 48th St. S. and 13th Ave. SW.

Authorities say the driver and passenger took off running. Police were able to arrest one of the people involved and are still searching for the other.

