One arrested, one hurt after chase and rollover in Cass County

(KVLY)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is in custody and another is being treated at the hospital after a chase in Cass County Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s office says a vehicle sped past a deputy on County Road 14 east of Horace around 3:05 a.m. and the deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop. The driver turned the lights off and kept driving. The deputy lost the vehicle near Interstate-29 and stopped the chase.

A short time later, the deputy came across a vehicle that had crossed University Drive near 100th Avenue South and rolled into the east ditch. Officers approached the vehicle with guns drawn, and two people were detained without incident.

At this time, the driver is facing a fleeing charge and the passenger was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office would not release ages of the two people involved or say whether they are male or female. Scanner traffic indicates the passenger may have been a 16-year-old male.

