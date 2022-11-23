Contests
NDSU supporters commit $950k on 7th annual ‘Giving Day’

By Alix Larsen
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State University’s seventh annual ‘Giving Day’ is on Nov. 29, and the one-day, online fundraising event gives NDSU alumni, students, parents, faculty, and friends of the University the opportunity to invest and enhance student experience.

Benefactors have committed $950,000 in matches and challenges to amplify the impact of this event.

“I’m looking forward to my first Giving Day at NDSU,” NDSU President Dave Cook said. “I encourage all alumni and friends to come together to make a difference during this special one-day event.”

President Cook and his wife have made a challenge this year to inspire others to invest in student support.

The challenge will unlock $5,000 from the Cook family to support NDSU students, for every 150 gifts given.

Dollars raised on Giving Day benefit students across campus and support student scholarships, faculty research, and programs at NDSU. In 2021, the NDSU community raised $1.7 million and secured more than 1,950 unique gifts on Giving Day.

