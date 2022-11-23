Moorhead Police investigating rape allegation in Concordia dorm

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A warrant is out for a Concordia College student’s arrest after an alleged rape inside a campus dorm early Tuesday morning.

20-year-old Sean Patrick Anton is charged with one felony count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct of a mentally impaired/physically helpless victim.

Moorhead Police detectives were called to Concordia’s campus shortly after 6 a.m. Nov. 22 to investigate the assault. The alleged female victim told police she, Anton and other friends were at the victim’s dorm room around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21 drinking alcohol and watching TV until about 1:00 am on the 22nd. Court documents say a couple people left meaning it was just the victim, Anton, and another woman left in the dorm room. Around 1:30 a.m., the victim said the three went for a walk because she was drunk and needed fresh air. The female witness told investigators the victim was unable to take care of herself, unable to answer questions and the witness had to help the victim into bed.

Around 3 a.m., court documents say Anton went back to his dorm while the female friend stayed with the alleged victim to care for her. The female witness told police Anton is roommates with the victim’s boyfriend.

Court documents say the friend left the alleged victim’s dorm and returned to her own room around 3:30 a.m.

The alleged victim told officers she doesn’t remember much of the night due to over-intoxication, but remembered coming home from the walk and throwing up. The next thing the victim remembered, court documents allege, is lying on her back with no pants or underwear on, blankets over her head and she felt like she was being held down and sexually assaulted. Court documents say due to over-intoxication, she was unable to intervene and recalled groaning in pain. The last thing the victim recalled was Anton looking for his vape before he left her room.

The medical exam noted swelling and bruising on the victim, documents say.

When detectives interviewed Anton, documents say he initially denied any sexual contact during the twenty minutes he was in the alleged victim’s room, but later admitted to sexual contact, however, Anton stated it was consensual.

Concordia Public Safety provided key fob logs which show when each person enters or leaves a dorm hall. These logs show Anton entering the victim’s dorm hall at approximately 3:29 a.m., and court documents state he did not return to his own dorm until approximately 5:37 a.m.

Valley News Live reached out to Concordia College for a response to the incident. A spokeswoman for the college said, “Concordia does not publicly disclose any status information about an individual during an active police investigation. The college did notify the entire campus about the report. The notification included public safety and support resources that are available on campus.”

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.