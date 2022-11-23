Contests
Grand Forks House seat close enough for mandatory recount

ND State Capitol
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s vote canvassing board met Wednesday to certify the results of Nov. 8 election, including a legislative contest that was close enough to force an automatic recount.

The mandatory recount for a House seat in District 43 in Grand Forks County will not change the balance of power in the chamber.

In unofficial returns, incumbent Rep. Zach Ista defeated fellow Democrat incumbent Mary Adams by three votes, 1,717 to 1,714 for the district’s second House seat.

Republican Eric Murphy got the most votes in the state House race, with 1,759 votes.

Recounts are not conducted until the vote totals are examined by local canvassing boards, and the state Board of Canvassers.

The ballots will go back to the district for a recount next week.

The legislative election this month boosted Republican power in the Legislature, where the GOP maintains supermajority control.

