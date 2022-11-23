FM community gathers together in solidarity for Colorado Springs nightclub mass shooting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -It’s been several days since tragedy struck at the club q nightclub in Colorado Springs.

“It’s gotten to a point where it’s numb,” said Senator Ryan Braunberger.

Five people were killed and dozens of others were injured after a gunman opened fire.

“It was just absolutely devastating. I was incredibly angry. Incredibly sad,” Mars Ness-Ludwig, the organizer of a vigil in downtown Fargo.

A memorial sits outside of the nightclub paying homage to the lives lost.

Communities across the country are showing their love and support including the Fargo-Moorhead area.

“Even though Colorado Springs is thousands of miles and states away, it’s important to me, the queer and trans folk that we come together in solidarity,” said Ness-Ludwig.

Dozens gathered in Broadway Square for a moment of remembrance.

“I think it’s very important that we stand up for what’s right and we need to stop the hate and the rhetoric on the right that’s telling us we are not allowed to live the life we want,” said Braunberger

Senator Braunberger says under his leadership, he plans to do everything possible to ensure equity.

“I want to make sure all of our children, our trans kids from unnecessary violence. I want to make sure they feel welcome,” he said.

Some say it will also take for non-LGBTQ community members to step up.

“It’s just standing up and knowing someone has your back is more than enough,” said Ness-Ludwig.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.