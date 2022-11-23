UPDATE: NDDOT worker hit by vehicle doing repairs near Casselton

CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Casselton Fire Chief said in a social media post it was a NDDOT worker who was hit while fixing the cable barrier system.

No word on the condition of the victim.

Our reporter drove by the scene and says debris from the crash is still there, but the vehicles involved have been cleared from the scene.

The Chief says to slow down, be courteous, and move over for any stopped vehicle.

ORIGINAL STORY: A crash east of Casselton has left an unknown amount of people with injuries.

It happened just after 1 pm today.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says NDDOT vehicles were working on cable barriers at the location with lights on them.

They say the idea was to get traffic moving to the right lane of the Westbound road for the work needing to be done, but when Westbound came along they struck the DOT vehicles.

We have a team on the way who say traffic is heavily backed up in areas from Fargo to Casselton.

Highway Patrol is working to get us more information.

Stick with Valley News Live through the night as we follow this developing story.

