Christmas trees light up in Fargo, Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A sure sign of the season Tuesday evening in the cities of Fargo and Moorhead

As the city of Fargo lit up its Broadway Square Christmas tree, Santa and Mrs. Claus themselves turned on the lights. Hundreds gathered for holiday music, petting reindeer, hot chocolate and carriage rides near the Jasper Hotel.

The Scheels Skating Rink at Broadway Square is also now open for the season.

Meanwhile, VNL Chief Meteorologist Hutch Johnson was getting in the spirit with other Moorhead residents. The city welcomed the festive season as they lit their tree with caroling and refreshments, and according to Hutch, a few cookies as well.

