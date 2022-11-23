Be a Santa to a Senior this holiday season

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - You can help spread holiday cheer this season by becoming a Santa to a local senior. Home Instead is putting on the program for the 15th year.

Trees are up across the area now through December 16. People can participate by visiting a tree, choosing an ornament and fulfilling a gift request for a senior.

“These gifts may seem small, but they make a significant impact in the lives of the recipients. And we’re always amazed by your community’s support each year,” said Nina Emerson of Home Instead.

The goal is to collect more than 500 gifts for older adults in Fargo who may be feeling isolated this time of the year.

“This program is so much more than gift-giving – it’s about the special moments and joy shared between the older adults and the community around them,” said Rebecka Landowski, recruitment and engagement coordinator at the Fargo Home Instead office. “There is nothing better than seeing the smile on an older adult’s face when they open their gift.”

Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at the following locations:

Cass County Electric – 4100 32nd Ave S in Fargo

Dove’s Nest – 4609 33rd Ave S Suite 100 in Fargo

Family Fare – 3175 25th St S in Fargo

Family Fare – 1100 13th Ave E in West Fargo

Home Instead – 4141 31st Ave S Suite 102A in Fargo

Shoppers can buy the requested gift and return it unwrapped or in a gift bag to the location with the ornament attached. The Home Instead office in Fargo has partnered with local businesses, non-profit organizations, volunteers, and members of the community to help with gift collection and distribution.

To learn more about helping older adults in the Fargo area, visit imreadytocare.com.

