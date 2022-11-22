YWCA Cass Clay received $2.5 million grant

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The YWCA Cass Clay is getting a major gift to end homelessness for women and children in the Fargo-Moorhead metro.

The YWCA is getting $2.5 million from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund, started by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

YWCA says it operates the largest emergency shelter for women and children in the region.

“This gift is inspiring and truly uplifting. A record gift challenges us to act boldly for the future. Using the gift over the next five years, we will expand and innovate our programs that bring hope and transformation for survivors of domestic violence and homelessness,” says Erin Prochnow, CEO of YWCA Cass Clay.

The organization says this grant will help support families as they deal with skyrocketing rent, limited services and low income. YWCA also expects to use the funds to foster healing from trauma, expand affording housing options, and inform the community about how domestic violence and homelessness impacts the region.

