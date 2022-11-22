West Fargo addressing traffic flow issues at busy intersection

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new four-way traffic signal could soon be put up at the intersection of 9th Street and 32nd Avenue West, which is a couple of blocks west of The Lights in West Fargo.

The intersection currently has a two-way stop, but the city engineer is proposing to add a traffic signal and update the geometry of the intersection. Since this is the first traffic signal to be added to 9th Street West, additional infrastructure will need to be installed.

City planners say the newly designed intersection will include turn signals for better traffic flow. Officials say, more than 2,200 vehicles travel through the intersection during peak hours and roughly 8,000 in a 24 hour period.

The project was listed in the 2022 Capital Improvement Plan with a planned construction year of 2023 and a budget of $500,000. The engineer’s latest report lists the cost of the project at $860,000 due to added costs to correct a negative left turn lane situation on 32nd Avenue West.

This project is scheduled to be funded using a combination of sales tax and Special Assessments.

