Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

West Fargo addressing traffic flow issues at busy intersection

Intersection of 9th Street and 32nd Avenue West in West Fargo.
Intersection of 9th Street and 32nd Avenue West in West Fargo.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new four-way traffic signal could soon be put up at the intersection of 9th Street and 32nd Avenue West, which is a couple of blocks west of The Lights in West Fargo.

The intersection currently has a two-way stop, but the city engineer is proposing to add a traffic signal and update the geometry of the intersection. Since this is the first traffic signal to be added to 9th Street West, additional infrastructure will need to be installed.

City planners say the newly designed intersection will include turn signals for better traffic flow. Officials say, more than 2,200 vehicles travel through the intersection during peak hours and roughly 8,000 in a 24 hour period.

The project was listed in the 2022 Capital Improvement Plan with a planned construction year of 2023 and a budget of $500,000. The engineer’s latest report lists the cost of the project at $860,000 due to added costs to correct a negative left turn lane situation on 32nd Avenue West.

This project is scheduled to be funded using a combination of sales tax and Special Assessments.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 DEAD IN LISBON FIRE
UPDATE: 2 dead in Lisbon structure fire
A shooting investigation is underway in Fargo.
UPDATE: No suspects, but several questions loom in N. Fargo double homicide
FARGODOME EMPLOYEE- NOVEMBER 20
Fargodome officials investigate claims of employee using “discriminatory language”
Kenny Chesney performs during the Trip Around the Sun Tour at Chase Field on Saturday, June 23,...
Kenny Chesney coming to the Alerus Center
Retired paramedic rescues man from burning car in Richland County
Retired paramedic rescues man from burning car in Richland County

Latest News

YWCA Cass Clay
YWCA Cass Clay received $2.5 million grant
tow to go
AAA Activates ‘Tow to Go’ for Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend
West Fargo Police Transparency Dashboard
Real-time crime stats to be available on new WF Police dashboard
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - November 22
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - November 22