Shooting suspected to be a murder-suicide in rural Battle Lake

BATTLE LAKE, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating a shooting that’s believed to be a murder-suicide in rural Battle Lake, MN.

They say deputies found a 59-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman dead in a home, after receiving a report yesterday just before 2:30 pm.

The Sheriff’s Office says it believes this to be an isolated incident and there’s no known threat to the public.

Further investigation is being done by the Sheriff’s Office along with Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Midwest Medical Examiners Office.

There are no names able to be released at this time.

