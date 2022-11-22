Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Shooting suspected to be a murder-suicide in rural Battle Lake

BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATTLE LAKE, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating a shooting that’s believed to be a murder-suicide in rural Battle Lake, MN.

They say deputies found a 59-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman dead in a home, after receiving a report yesterday just before 2:30 pm.

The Sheriff’s Office says it believes this to be an isolated incident and there’s no known threat to the public.

Further investigation is being done by the Sheriff’s Office along with Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Midwest Medical Examiners Office.

There are no names able to be released at this time.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 DEAD IN LISBON FIRE
UPDATE: 2 dead in Lisbon structure fire
NDSU cheerleader
VNL Investigates: Claims of abuse by past NDSU cheerleaders against former cheer coach
A shooting investigation is underway in Fargo.
UPDATE: No suspects, but several questions loom in N. Fargo double homicide
FARGODOME EMPLOYEE- NOVEMBER 20
Fargodome officials investigate claims of employee using “discriminatory language”
Kenny Chesney performs during the Trip Around the Sun Tour at Chase Field on Saturday, June 23,...
Kenny Chesney coming to the Alerus Center

Latest News

frozen lake
DNR wants you to talk about ice safety with your kids this holiday season
Real-time crime stats to be available on new WF Police dashboard - November 22
Real-time crime stats to be available on new WF Police dashboard - November 22
Cooking with Cash-Wa Episode 10: Walleye Burger Part 2
Cooking with Cash-Wa Episode 10: Walleye Burger Part 2
NDT - Daily Motivation – November 22
NDT - Daily Motivation – November 22