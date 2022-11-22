SheyWest owner seeking spot on West Fargo City Commission after lack of solutions for access

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One of the most important factors for a business to succeed is their customers being able to get to it.

Establishments can encounter difficulties from road construction, to proper signage and for SheyWest garden center, ease of access.

That difficulty for them is not having a turning lane into the business from town.

“It’s been a huge safety concern,” said Jodi Kallias, owner of SheyWest Garden Center. “People when we first opened were parking and driving over cones. They’ve stopped in the approach, they try to drive across the median, I’ve seen people do U turns and then get ticketed.”

Not having a turning lane has caused the owner to go to the West Fargo city commission, looking for approval to build an access using their own money, however, it was voted down on Monday. West Fargo city commissioner Mark Simmons says that the discussion isn’t ended there.

“My concern is one where we would be setting a precedent with putting a private road over public land like that,” said Simmons. “There’s still options on the table the path is still moving forward. We’re not done.”

The issue and response from the city has now left the owner looking for more than just a driveway. Now, she’s looking for a spot on the city commission

“I think that it’s time for a change,” said Kallias. “I think that somebody, namely maybe me, needs to come in and offer a change, and if there’s enough people that appreciate that feedback and appreciate this space like I do, then maybe they’ll see value in that happening.”

