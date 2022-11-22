Real-time crime stats to be available on new WF Police dashboard

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Department is just about ready to rollout a new dashboard that will give the public real-time access to crime trends, arrest data, crashes, traffic stops, and much more.

Police Chief Denis Otterness says the Community Transparency Dashboard is meant to enhance trust between the police department and the community. He presented the dashboard to the West Fargo City Commission on Monday, November 21.

“Trust with our community is an important part of what we do at the police department and our community engagement program, everything that we do there with that mutual trust and respect is the only way that we can operate and effectively police our community,” Otterness said.

The dashboard has been in the works for nearly a year as a collaborative effort between their criminal intelligence analyst, G.I.S. and the City of West Fargo communications team. This dashboard will allow citizens to receive real-time updates on neighborhood-specific crime trends, crash data, arrest data, traffic stop data, fleeing/vehicle pursuit data and use of force data, along with many additional features.

Nearly all information will be public, with the exception of open and active cases. Safeguards have been built in to ensure that specific residences, addresses and crime victims remain confidential.

There is no financial request of the city commission to launch the dashboard; Otterness says no one additional is needed to input the data because it’s information that is already required to be reported.

The city is working on integrating the dashboard into the current police department page on the city website, with hopes of launching the dashboard sometime next week.

