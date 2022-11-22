Pictures with Santa at West Acres Mall will cost you more this year

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Getting a photo with Santa Claus at West Acres Mall will cost you more this holiday season.

This year, photo packages by Santa Magic start at $14.99. According to the local owner, prices were raised slightly due to inflation of printing material and employee costs.

However, there are also two free events this season that feature Santa. “Santa Storytimes” are free and while Santa reads, families can stick around for free donut decorating.

Those will be on Wednesday, Dev. 7 and 21 at 9:30 a.m.

