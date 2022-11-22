Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Pictures with Santa at West Acres Mall will cost you more this year

Add pictures with the jolly ‘ole man to the growing list of items inflation is impacting.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Getting a photo with Santa Claus at West Acres Mall will cost you more this holiday season.

This year, photo packages by Santa Magic start at $14.99. According to the local owner, prices were raised slightly due to inflation of printing material and employee costs.

However, there are also two free events this season that feature Santa. “Santa Storytimes” are free and while Santa reads, families can stick around for free donut decorating.

Those will be on Wednesday, Dev. 7 and 21 at 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting investigation is underway in Fargo.
UPDATE: No suspects, but several questions loom in N. Fargo double homicide
2 DEAD IN LISBON FIRE
UPDATE: 2 dead in Lisbon structure fire
Lidgerwood retirement center to stay open - November 19
Lidgerwood retirement center to stay open
FARGODOME EMPLOYEE- NOVEMBER 20
Fargodome officials investigate claims of employee using “discriminatory language”
Carson Fuglie had serious injuries after a horrific crash in September.
‘Tough kid, he’s determined’: Despite horrific injuries, Ulen teen battling back

Latest News

Barnes County Veteran Service Office to relocate
N. Dakota faults judge’s reasoning in blocking abortion ban
6:00PM News November 21- Part 3
6:00PM News November 21- Part 3
6:00PM News November 21- Part 1
6:00PM News November 21- Part 1