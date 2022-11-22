Owner of West Fargo garden center vows to run for city commission after petition gets voted down

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The owner of SheyWest Garden Center is vowing to run against West Fargo City Commissioner Brad Olson.

This decision comes after Commissioners Olson, Bernie Dardis, and Mark Simmons voted against a petition allowing the business to install a new roadway access to the garden center.

In a Facebook post, the owner Jodi Kallias expressed her disappointment regarding the decision made during Monday’s commission meeting.

The post explains how the current road access to SheyWest is not feasible or safe for customers and delivery drivers as there is no direct entry access from 40th Avenue.

The owner adds the current entry forces motorist to make u-turns around the median and attempt to turn around in the city recycling center next to the garden center.

The petition submitted by GreenWorks Properties, LLC, d/b/a SheyWest requested allowance to install a left turn lane from 40th Avenue for access to the business.

Dan Hanson, the city engineer, proposed the access roadway be constructed along the north side of the property due to public works using part of the recycling center property for snow storage.

This could then require the reconstruction of 4th Street W as a portion of the road past the recycling center is gravel.

There’s also a possibility for expanding a stormwater pond located behind both properties as part of proposed Sheyenne improvements by the city.

During the city commission meeting, Hanson said this solution of a 4th Street access would not interfere with the city’s future improvements.

But several questions were raised, including who would foot the bill.

According to the proposed agreement SheyWest would cover 100% of the cost, which could be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

There was also worry that the decision would set a precedence for other businesses.

Hanson says, if the petition was to be approved, the city would have to go into an access easement agreement with SheyWest.

He added that if there was another capital improvement, the city then would be on the hook to ensure the business still has access through the process.

The question of who would pay for snow removal of the new roadway was also raised.

Hanson said SheyWest would have been responsible for the day-to-day removal, but Public Works would inadvertently clean up the area to provide access to the snow storage site.

Hanson also said if there was work needed to be done on the road SheyWest would most likely have to pay for the repairs.

Ultimately, the commission still voted against the petition in a 3 to 2 vote although no public funds would be used.

