More than 80,000 pounds of food collected during 16th annual Fill the Dome

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Local high school, elementary and middle school students came together in a big way this year during the 16th annual Fill the Dome event.

Together, they officially collected 80,599 pounds of food along with nearly $20,000 to benefit the Great Plains Food Bank.

Launched in 2007, the event has now collected nearly 2.5 million pounds of food and more than $700,000 to benefit those in need.

Each year, schools host their own food drives and hold events to raise money to benefit the Great Plains Food Bank. On Monday, schools brought the food they collected to the Fargodome and created decorations on the dome floor, which were judged.

On Tuesday, they packaged up the food and it was delivered to the Great Plains Food Bank. Fargo Oak Grove won the contest for the most creative food design.

Each participating school also created a competition by hosting their own virtual food drives. Fargo Davies collected nearly $6,000 through their virtual food drive, which was the most of any school.

The food and money donations collected for Fill the Dome will benefit the Great Plains Food Bank’s network of local food pantries, shelters and soup kitchens. As a result of COVID-19, this was the first time since 2019 that any food touched the floor of the Fargodome.

