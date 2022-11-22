FPD releases most extensive report to date: overview by division, successes & challenges

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department says it has released the most extensive report of their department to date.

The Fargo Police Department 2021-2022 Mid-Year Report is 78-pages, basing around the June 1, 2021 through May 31, 2022 timeframe.

The report gives overview of the department by divisions like Neighborhood Services, Criminal Investigations and Professional Standards – and they say it shows their successes made and challenges faced.

It says their strategic plan was developed through a months-long process.

The ‘Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats (SWOT)’ exercise made for conversations and input from staff.

Goals for the first and second years through five were identified.

The department says their strengths so far have been:

Technology - Bodycams, new tasers, etc.

Personnel - Teamwork & dedicated goals & values, career growth opportunities

Community support - Trust & relationships, partnerships, social media

Funding - Pay & benefits

Training - Professionalism, frequency & content, academy

They say their identified weaknesses have been:

Internally - Personal conflicts, internal trust, communication, rumors, increased workload/operational fatigue, change stressors

Externally - Social media impact

City Growth - Small town evolving into large city

Personnel Attrition - Recruitment & retention

The opportunities were:

Training and development - Trainings hubs

Internal communication - Variety of committees for personnel involvement

Improved efficiencies - Technology, equipment, processes/policy, crime analysts

Upward mobility - Specialty assignments, promotional opportunities

Department makeup - Young, ability to be trained mentally & physically

The last part of the exercise is threats:

Increased Crime & Calls for Service - Increase in many different crime categories, failure to maintain staffing increases over time, less proactive patrol and investigative work, adverse effect on community trust

Internal Miscommunications - Rumors not put out with correct information or allowed to perpetuate, not supporting each other and/or supervisory decisions, individual priority over teamwork

The complete list of goals for the next few years can be read here.

The report also goes on to talk about officer wellness.

FPD says this is one of their core values, and the goal is to make sure officers and support staff are mentally and physically well so they can operate safely and productively in both their personal and professional lives.

A 15-member Wellness Committee was introduced in April 2022 and includes staff from the department.

The full report can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.