Barnes County Veteran Service Office to relocate

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Barnes County Veteran Service Office will be relocating Friday, Nov. 25.

The office will move from the courthouse to 575 10th Street SW, Suite #7, in Valley City, ND. The new office will be located in the same building as the Barnes County Sheriff’s Department.

The office will be open to the public starting Wednesday, Nov. 30. Anyone in need of assistance can call the Veteran Service Officer at 845-8511.

The Barnes County Veteran Service Office will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

