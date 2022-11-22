Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Barnes County Veteran Service Office to relocate

The Barnes County Veteran Service Office will be relocating Friday, Nov. 25.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Barnes County Veteran Service Office will be relocating Friday, Nov. 25.

The office will move from the courthouse to 575 10th Street SW, Suite #7, in Valley City, ND. The new office will be located in the same building as the Barnes County Sheriff’s Department.

The office will be open to the public starting Wednesday, Nov. 30. Anyone in need of assistance can call the Veteran Service Officer at 845-8511.

The Barnes County Veteran Service Office will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting investigation is underway in Fargo.
UPDATE: No suspects, but several questions loom in N. Fargo double homicide
2 DEAD IN LISBON FIRE
UPDATE: 2 dead in Lisbon structure fire
Lidgerwood retirement center to stay open - November 19
Lidgerwood retirement center to stay open
FARGODOME EMPLOYEE- NOVEMBER 20
Fargodome officials investigate claims of employee using “discriminatory language”
Carson Fuglie had serious injuries after a horrific crash in September.
‘Tough kid, he’s determined’: Despite horrific injuries, Ulen teen battling back

Latest News

Pictures with Santa at West Acres Mall will cost you more this year
N. Dakota faults judge’s reasoning in blocking abortion ban
6:00PM News November 21- Part 3
6:00PM News November 21- Part 3
6:00PM News November 21- Part 1
6:00PM News November 21- Part 1