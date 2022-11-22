Contests
AAA Activates ‘Tow to Go’ for Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend

By Emily White
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Auto Club Group AAA will be working to keep impaired drivers off the road during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, even if they aren’t members of AAA.

AAA is activating its Tow to Go program, which provides transportation for the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle. It’s active from 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 23 – 6:00 a.m. Monday, November 28. The program provides a confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10 mile radius

It’s available in the following states: Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Colorado (Denver), North Carolina, (Charlotte), and Indiana (Fort Wayne/South Bend).

AAA says Tow to Go cannot be scheduled in advance. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead and should be treated as a last resort.

