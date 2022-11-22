Contests
2 dead in helicopter crash on interstate in Charlotte

The crash is in the area of I-77 near Nations Ford Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE (WBTV/Gray News) - Crews have responded to a deadly helicopter crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in south Charlotte.

Two people were pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Mecklenburg EMS Agency. They did not state whether the two killed were onboard the helicopter or if there were other injuries.

The FAA released the following statement:

A Robinson R44 helicopter crashed near I-77 South and Nations Ford Road in Charlotte, N.C., around 12:20 local time today. Two people were on board. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates.  Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

