Thanksgiving Week Warm-up

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Holiday travelers can expect gradually warmer temperatures the week of Thanksgiving. Our lows Monday morning will still be cold in the single digits to low teens while our highs will be in the low 20s. The majority of the day will be cloudy on MOnday and Tuesday. The sun will start to peek out by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be warmer on Tuesday as compared to Monday. There is a chance of some snow Tuesday overnight, but it will stay towards the international border.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: WEDNESDAY - THANKSGIVING THURSDAY: Clouds increase again by Wednesday, though temperatures warm a pinch more. Morning lows will be in the teens to 20s with afternoon temps in the 30s! There will be a chance of areas of light mixed precipitation and light snow late on Wednesday moving in from the west, so we have issued a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Wednesday evening and into Thursday. Light snow and a little mix could impacts to your holiday travel plans with an added layer of slickness to the roads! We are keeping a close eye on this snow/mixed shower chance because we know how big of a travel time it is and we want you to be up to date with the very latest forecast! The snow exits east by early afternoon Thursday, but roads may still be an issue for some.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: After the First Alert Weather Days are done and gone, the warmer temperatures are here to stay for a while. The afternoon temps will be in the low 30s starting Friday, and will continue throughout the weekend. While on Friday we will start the day off in the teens, the morning temperatures will be a warmer start to the day on Saturday. These temperatures for your weekend will start in the mid 20s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Mostly to party clear. High: 21.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with warmer temps. Low: 19. High: 31

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Monitoring a chance of snow/mix late. Low: 21. High: 32

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: THANKSGIVING: Chance of light snow and/or wintry mix early. Low: 25. High:31

BLACK FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and near-seasonal temps. Possible flakes late. Low: 15. High: 30

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Low: 25. High: 36.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Low: 24. High: 34

