Thanksgiving Week Warm-up

TONIGHT - TUESDAY: It’s been a chilly start to the work week with clouds building. Later tonight, be prepared for more snow to move in, especially for the northern valley. Snow will start after the evening commute. Accumulations of a dusting to 1 inch or so along the Hwy 2 corridor and north. Isolated spots along the border to 2″ is possible. Temperatures will be warmer on Tuesday as compared to Monday with more sunshine! The morning will be seasonal in the teens and a few low 20s. Aside from a few leftover flurries in the early morning, we will be dry with clouds clearing bringing us sunny skies for most of the day.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies continue for Wednesday and the warming trend continues! In the morning, we can expect teens to near 20 and high temperatures during the afternoon to warm into the low to mid 30s! This will help to melt away some of that snow and ice from recent active wintry weather. If you are traveling for Thanksgiving on Wednesday, expect maybe some slushy spots on back roads from melting snow but overall travel looks decent. If you are heading west, there may be some spotty light wintry mix during your drive.

THANKSGIVING DAY - BLACK FRIDAY: Thanksgiving Day is shaping up better than it was looking just a few days ago! While there may be some light snow mainly in eastern ND in the morning, much of the day will be dry with decreasing clouds. Temperatures are also looking pleasant! Morning lows will again be in the teens to low 20s and afternoon temps will be warming into the upper 20s and low 30s. Your VNL First Alert StormTeam is thankful for quieter travel weather and wish you and your family a very happy Thanksgiving! Black Friday shoppers and homebound travelers can be pleasantly surprised again and the continued quiet conditions. Aside from a bit of a breeze from the NW, Friday is looking great. Seasonal temperatures are in store, with morning lows in the upper teens to low 20s and afternoon highs in the mid 30s!

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: The warmer temperatures are here to stay for a bit longer. Saturday morning looks very mild with 20s expected and the afternoon is expected to be the warmest day of the week! Under partly cloudy skies, afternoon temps warm into the mid and upper 30s! Sunday will be cooler, but not too cold. Morning temps Sunday remain near 20 with slight warming in the afternoon into the mid and upper 20s, perhaps a low 30 reading.

MONDAY: Clouds move back in to start the new full week after the holiday as a low pressure system moves into the northern plains. Lows Monday morning will be in the teens and 20s with afternoon highs near 30.

BEYOND THE 7-DAY: After Monday, we are watching that low pressure system that’s set to move in. Tuesday and Wednesday may be snowy for some folks. While it’s more than a week out and far too soon for any details, we will have our eye on the Low and give you any First Alert info you need to know!

