Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Reports of 2 dead in Lisbon structure fire

By Alix Larsen
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LISBON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live is looking into a report of two people who died in a structure fire in Lisbon.

We’ve reached out to Ransom County Sheriff’s Office, Lisbon Police, and Lisbon Fire Department.

We’re waiting for details.

In a community Facebook group, posts indicate a man and a woman were the victims.

We’re also waiting to confirm this with officials.

No word on what caused the fire.

Check back with Valley News Live as we follow this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting investigation is underway in Fargo.
UPDATE: Fargo PD names victims from Saturday’s fatal shooting
Lidgerwood retirement center to stay open - November 19
Lidgerwood retirement center to stay open
Carson Fuglie had serious injuries after a horrific crash in September.
‘Tough kid, he’s determined’: Despite horrific injuries, Ulen teen battling back
FARGODOME EMPLOYEE- NOVEMBER 20
Fargodome officials investigate claims of employee using “discriminatory language”
A premade Thanksgiving feast for 10 costs less than $70 at Sam's Club.
Sam’s Club selling premade Thanksgiving feast (feeds 10) for under $70

Latest News

Retired paramedic rescues man from burning car in Richland County
Retired paramedic rescues man from burning car in Richland County
Reports of 2 dead in Lisbon structure fire
Reports of 2 dead in Lisbon structure fire
Retired paramedic rescues man from burning car in Richland County
Retired paramedic rescues man from burning car in Richland County
Kenny Chesney performs during the Trip Around the Sun Tour at Chase Field on Saturday, June 23,...
Kenny Chesney coming to the Alerus Center