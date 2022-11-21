Morgan, Skunberg, Miller Lead Bison Past Crown, 76-55

FARGO, N.D. – Andrew Morgan, Boden Skunberg and Tajavis Miller combined for 58 points to lift the North Dakota State men’s basketball team to a 76-55 victory over Crown College on Sunday afternoon at the Scheels Center. Morgan scored 23 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Skunberg had 19 points and eight boards, and Miller added 16 points for the Bison.

Morgan registered his first collegiate double-double and a career-high in rebounds. Skunberg scored a career-high, and it was Miller’s third straight game scoring in double-figures. NDSU (1-4) raced out to a 29-9 advantage early and led for the remainder of the game. The Bison shot 43 percent for the contest and limited the Polars to 34-percent shooting. Bison sophomore Joshua Streit pulled down a career-high 10 rebounds.

NDSU freshman Damari Wheeler-Thomas made his first career start. The Bison will travel to Albuquerque, N.M., to play three games at the Lobo Classic from Nov. 25-27

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.