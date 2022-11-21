Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Mapleton to be one of the first schools in North Dakota to get an electric school bus

By Kellin Harmon
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In what could be a sign of the future in North Dakota school transportation, Mapleton received a grant to be one of the first schools in the state to get an electric school bus.

Representatives from the EPA and North Dakota’s Director of Environmental Quality presented the school with a check for $395,000 for the purchase.

The school’s superintendent says the change will also affect how their students view gas versus electric.

”Even in early years for our students having those conversations with their parents of, why gas versus electric, or why we can’t get an electric golf cart and start there. “Even when our students left today, they were talking about wanting to get an electric car.”

The cities of Enderlin and Glen Ullin, North Dakota are also getting e-buses. They say they hope to have the new bus by the next school year.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting investigation is underway in Fargo.
UPDATE: No suspects, but police say they hope to make an arrest in what they are calling a double homicide
Lidgerwood retirement center to stay open - November 19
Lidgerwood retirement center to stay open
FARGODOME EMPLOYEE- NOVEMBER 20
Fargodome officials investigate claims of employee using “discriminatory language”
2 DEAD IN LISBON FIRE
UPDATE: 2 dead in Lisbon structure fire
Carson Fuglie had serious injuries after a horrific crash in September.
‘Tough kid, he’s determined’: Despite horrific injuries, Ulen teen battling back

Latest News

Students organized and set their food donations in various designs at the Fargo dome
Fargodome decorated and filled with food donations from area students
Fargo dome decorated and filled with food donations from area students
Fargo dome decorated and filled with food donations from area students
5:00 PM News November 21 - Part 2
5:00 PM News November 21 - Part 2
5:00 PM Weather November 21
5:00 PM Weather November 21