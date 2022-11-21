Mapleton to be one of the first schools in North Dakota to get an electric school bus

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In what could be a sign of the future in North Dakota school transportation, Mapleton received a grant to be one of the first schools in the state to get an electric school bus.

Representatives from the EPA and North Dakota’s Director of Environmental Quality presented the school with a check for $395,000 for the purchase.

The school’s superintendent says the change will also affect how their students view gas versus electric.

”Even in early years for our students having those conversations with their parents of, why gas versus electric, or why we can’t get an electric golf cart and start there. “Even when our students left today, they were talking about wanting to get an electric car.”

The cities of Enderlin and Glen Ullin, North Dakota are also getting e-buses. They say they hope to have the new bus by the next school year.

