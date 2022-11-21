Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Largest Social Security increase in 40 years starts in January

Typical payment will increase $140 per month
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Social Security benefits will go up in January by 8.7%, the largest cost of living increase in 40 years. The Social Security Administration said the increase translates to an average of $140 dollars more per month.

Our partners at the financial website NerdWallet said while there’s no easy fix for how much everything is costing right now, there are ways to make your money stretch as far as possible.

Pay down debt: High interest rates make your debt more expensive. List your debts and pick one to tackle. Pay any extra you can towards that one debt. Once you pay it off, move to the next debt on your list.

Track your spending: Track where your money is spent to find costs you can rein in or cut out altogether.

Review your bank statements: Review the last few months of account activity to visualize your spending. Free apps like Mint can help you plan. You Need a Budget is another good app with a free trial, then a monthly subscription.

Ask for help: If you are struggling to pay your bills, pick up the phone and call those companies. You could ask to have your bills lowered, paused, or even deferred until you can catch up.

USA.gov has free resources for anyone struggling to deal with debt. The Federal Trade Commission also offers free resources.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting investigation is underway in Fargo.
UPDATE: Fargo PD names victims from Saturday’s fatal shooting
Lidgerwood retirement center to stay open - November 19
Lidgerwood retirement center to stay open
Carson Fuglie had serious injuries after a horrific crash in September.
‘Tough kid, he’s determined’: Despite horrific injuries, Ulen teen battling back
FARGODOME EMPLOYEE- NOVEMBER 20
Fargodome officials investigate claims of employee using “discriminatory language”
A premade Thanksgiving feast for 10 costs less than $70 at Sam's Club.
Sam’s Club selling premade Thanksgiving feast (feeds 10) for under $70

Latest News

Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to supporters at her watch party after Alabama voted in midterm elections,...
Alabama pausing executions after 3rd failed lethal injection
DNR said the boy and the man were members of the same hunting party.
11-year-old shot and killed in hunting accident
Retired paramedic rescues man from burning car in Richland County
Retired paramedic rescues man from burning car in Richland County
Noon News November 21 - Part 1
Noon News November 21 - Part 1
Reports of 2 dead in Lisbon structure fire
Reports of 2 dead in Lisbon structure fire