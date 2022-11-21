Kenny Chesney coming to the Alerus Center

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A superstar country concert is coming to Grand Forks in 2023. Kenny Chesney’s “I Go Back” tour with Kelsea Ballerini will play the Alerus Center on May 9, 2023.

Chesney played to over 1.3 million people during his 2022 Here And Now tour at 21 NFL stadium. He is now dialing in on cities that were a major part of establishing what has become the soundtrack of coming of age in the 21st Century, naming the tour I Go Back and taking his music to the fans beyond the stadium markets.

“It’s not about the numbers, but the joy you see on people’s faces – and the more I thought about it, the more I thought about taking the music to the people who were there when this thing was taking off,” Chesney said.

Three-time GRAMMY nominee Kelsea Ballerini will join Kenny Chesney at the Alerus Center. A songwriting force, she launched her singular career with three consecutive No. 1s and a Best New Artist GRAMMY nomination. The pair’s No. 1 “Half of my Hometown,” won the 2021 Country Music Association Vocal Event and Video of the Year Award and was nominated for the 2022 CMA Single of the Year.

The tour will also play at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls on May 11, 2023.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Wednesday, November 23 at 10:00 a.m. local time through Thursday, December 1 at 10:00 p.m. local time. Tickets on sale December 2 at 10:00 a.m. local time at KennyChesney.com.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.