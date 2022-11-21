Fargodome officials investigate claims of employee using “discriminatory language”

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Fargodome officials are now investigating claims of an employee allegedly using discriminatory language during a discussion while working Saturday’s NDSU Bison vs UND Fighting Hawks game.

A video was sent to us by a whistleblower, who states a day worker was asked to take off a scarf he was wearing on his head.

According to the whistleblower, the other individual later mentioned it was worn as part of his Islamic faith, but he was still asked to take it off.

The employee, who was accused of using discriminatory language, was asked if that rule still applied to women wearing hijabs.

The accused employee said, “if she comes here in a rag, she is not working. You have to see the face, you have to see the hair. There’s no mask here, no rags here.”

In a statement, Fargodome’s General Manager Rob Sobolik said ”there are no restrictions on articles of clothing worn pertaining to an individual’s faith.”

The GM adds the video has been forwarded to appropriate Fargodome departments and the City of Fargo for further investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.