Fargodome decorated and filled with food donations from area students

By Kellin Harmon
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bison football fans aren’t the only ones who know how to fill up the dome.

Students from area schools were at the Fargodome Monday morning to fill the dome with food donations with the Great Plains Food Bank.

They also set the donations out in their own unique decorations. Students say they love being able to partake in a great cause with their friends.

”We’re having a great time, I love supporting our community and we need it this year,” said Amro Heshmat, a student at Davies. “We’re supposed to be a million pounds under and we’re doing out part to try and catch up with that. At the same time we’re having a great time here just making an awesome design hanging out with all our friends.”

They will return to the dome Tuesday morning to pack up the donations collected.

