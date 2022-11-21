Contests
Driver in sheriff’s academy crash says it wasn’t intentional

FILE - Two investigators stand next to a mangled SUV that struck Los Angeles County sheriff's...
FILE - Two investigators stand next to a mangled SUV that struck Los Angeles County sheriff's recruits in Whittier, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 22-year-old driver of an SUV that crashed into Los Angeles County law enforcement recruits on a training run last week says it was not deliberate.

Nicholas Gutierrez told NBC4LA that he didn’t do it intentionally and feels bad.

Gutierrez had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer but was abruptly released, with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department saying further investigation was needed.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic content viewers may find disturbing.

Deputies had earlier said that the driver intentionally hit the recruits. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/OBTAINED BY KCBS/ANDREW MARTINEZ/FRANCISCO SILVA/CNN/Obtained by KCBS/KCAL)

Gutierrez’s attorney says he was on his way to work at the time and had no drugs or alcohol in his system.

The Nov. 16 crash injured 25 members of a sheriff’s academy class, several critically.

Authorities said Sunday that one recruit was in grave condition.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

