Crews rush to storage shed fire near Georgetown

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire(MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:19 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEAR GEORGETOWN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews rushed to the scene of a shed fire in rural Minnesota early Monday morning.

It happened in the 1500 block of 190th Ave. NW, near the Red River.

Scanner traffic indicated a tractor and several ATV’s were inside the shed at the time of the fire just before 1 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21.

No other information about the fire is available at this time.

