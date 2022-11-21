Candlelight vigil planned in Fargo for Club Q victims

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A candlelight vigil is planned in downtown Fargo to remember the victims of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs over the weekend.

The gathering is happening at 6:00 p.m. in Broadway Square on Tuesday, November 22. A Facebook event says the peaceful vigil is to honor the victims of the November 20 shooting.

Five people died and at least 25 others are hurt after 22-year-old Anderson Aldrich fired a semi-automatic rifle at Club Q. Aldrich was also injured in the attack and is under guard at the hospital.

The club owner says he opened the club 20 years ago to give people a place to gather and be themselves. The massacre happened on National Transgender Day of Remembrance.

Thousands of people across the country have gathered in various vigils to mourn the victims and comfort survivors. Some gathering at a vigil in Colorado Springs said the attack happened in a part of Colorado where it has become more difficult to be an open member of the LGBTQ community.

