Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Biden pardons turkeys in Thanksgiving tradition

FILE - President Joe Biden pardons Peanut Butter, the national Thanksgiving turkey, in the Rose...
FILE - President Joe Biden pardons Peanut Butter, the national Thanksgiving turkey, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Phil Seger, chairman of the National Turkey Federation and Andrea Welp, turkey grower from Indiana stand with Biden.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden pardoned two turkeys Monday, continuing the White House tradition before Thanksgiving.

This year’s lucky birds were Chocolate and Chip. They will get to live out their days on a farm in their home state of North Carolina.

President George H.W. Bush is credited with the first “official” pardon in 1989, although there are stories of presidents going back to Lincoln saving a bird from the dinner table.

The turkeys come from the National Turkey Federation, which has been supplying them to presidents since 1947.

Biden spared two Indiana birds, named Peanut Butter and Jelly, in 2021.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting investigation is underway in Fargo.
UPDATE: Fargo PD names victims from Saturday’s fatal shooting
Lidgerwood retirement center to stay open - November 19
Lidgerwood retirement center to stay open
A premade Thanksgiving feast for 10 costs less than $70 at Sam's Club.
Sam’s Club selling premade Thanksgiving feast (feeds 10) for under $70
Carson Fuglie had serious injuries after a horrific crash in September.
‘Tough kid, he’s determined’: Despite horrific injuries, Ulen teen battling back
One person is dead following a bus crash in Massachusetts.
1 dead, 2 dozen injured, when bus carrying students crashes

Latest News

Bob Iger steered Disney through its absorption of Lucasfilm, Pixar, Marvel and Fox’s...
Iger back on top in a Disney plot twist that few saw coming
Police received a 911 call about an unresponsive boy at a Surprise Days Inn.
Retired paramedic rescues man from burning car in Richland County
Family members say Virginia football player Mike Hollins continues his recovery after being...
UVA football player wounded in shooting gets out of hospital
Earthquake survivors are treated outside of a hospital in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia,...
Strong quake topples houses in Indonesia’s Java; 162 dead
This April 2, 2021, file photo shows freight train cars and containers at Norfolk Southern...
US supply chain under threat as unions, railroads, clash