Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Amber Alert issued for abducted 5-year-old boy from Texas

This photo shows Zachariah Sutton and Pamela Medlock. An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for...
This photo shows Zachariah Sutton and Pamela Medlock. An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for the 5-year-old boy.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted boy from Overton, Texas.

Officials said Zachariah Sutton, 5, was last seen with Pamela Medlock, 59, in a green Jeep Wrangler that has a Texas license plate, KLTV reported.

Zachariah is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 3 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 60 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray jumpsuit and black and white shoes.

Medlock is described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a plaid jacket and khaki pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting investigation is underway in Fargo.
UPDATE: Fargo PD names victims from Saturday’s fatal shooting
Lidgerwood retirement center to stay open - November 19
Lidgerwood retirement center to stay open
A premade Thanksgiving feast for 10 costs less than $70 at Sam's Club.
Sam’s Club selling premade Thanksgiving feast (feeds 10) for under $70
Carson Fuglie had serious injuries after a horrific crash in September.
‘Tough kid, he’s determined’: Despite horrific injuries, Ulen teen battling back
One person is dead following a bus crash in Massachusetts.
1 dead, 2 dozen injured, when bus carrying students crashes

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden pardons Peanut Butter, the national Thanksgiving turkey, in the Rose...
Biden to pardon turkey in Thanksgiving tradition
Bob Iger steered Disney through its absorption of Lucasfilm, Pixar, Marvel and Fox’s...
Disney announces ex-CEO Bob Iger to return for 2 years
FILE - A United States Postal Service employee works outside a post office in Wheeling, Ill.,...
Carriers feeling cheery about on-time holiday deliveries
Kenny Chesney performs during the Trip Around the Sun Tour at Chase Field on Saturday, June 23,...
Kenny Chesney coming to the Alerus Center
Amber Morgan, from South Bend, Ind., listens to the heartbeat of Tom Johnson, from Kankakee, at...
‘Amazing’: Mom hears late daughter’s transplanted heart