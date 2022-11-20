Contests
‘Tough kid, he’s determined’: Despite horrific injuries, Ulen teen battling back

Carson Fuglie had serious injuries after a horrific crash in September.
Carson Fuglie had serious injuries after a horrific crash in September.(Kayla Fuglie)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Months after a horrific crash left him with serious injuries, 14-year-old Carson Fuglie is still pushing on. In late September, he broke his tibia, fibula and femur bones and he required numerous injuries.

“Tough kid, he’s determined, he’s never backed down from a challenge before.” said Brady Fuglie, Carson’s dad.

There was a lot of uncertainty after the accident. He was flown to the Fairview Children’s Hospital and there was fear he would lose his leg.

“Could have been a lot worse, we were afraid of him losing his leg at some point and everything is kind of working out.” said Brady Fuglie.

He’s getting around in a wheelchair while he recovers. Since the accident, the small communities like Ulen and Hitterdahl stepped up to sorround the Fuglie family with love and support. So far, thousands of dollars has been raised to help this family.

“Comforting knowing people are there, we’ve had a lot support from family, friends and then the whole community. Ulen, Hitterdahl, Hawley, everybody’s pitched in and it’s an amazing feeling.” said Brady Fuglie.

“Showing him everyone’s support and it’s pretty amazing to see how the small communities have came together,” said Lydia Amundson, Carson’s aunt. “Just seeing him progress already has been amazing.”

Carson still has a long to recovery for him. As he works back to walking on his own two feet.

“It’ll take some time, but he’ll get there.” said Amundson.

