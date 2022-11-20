Contests
Lidgerwood retirement center to stay open

On Saturday, board members for Dakota Estates Retirement Center voted unanimously to keep the facility open.
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIDGERWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some could say it’s an early Christmas miracle.

A Lidgerwood retirement center was slated to close by the end of the year, but now the facility will be staying open until April 1st.

We’re told someone has offered to buy the establishment.

Dakota Estates was expected to close due to a lack of revenue.

It was also alleged there was a misappropriation of funds by the facility’s former administrator.

Board member Jim Holmy says there was not enough evidence to back those claims.

Leadership adds that the retirement center will continue to run with the incoming revenue from residents and substantial donations that were promised.

A fundraising benefit is also scheduled for December 10.

Board members say they are still in need of volunteers to work in the facility and financial donations.

For more information, you can call Dakota Estates at (701) 538-4566.

