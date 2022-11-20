Contests
Free Thanksgiving meal offered by local organizations

By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -This year may be tougher for people to afford a Thanksgiving dinner.

Local organizations are giving back to those in need of a hot meal for the upcoming holiday.

Faith4Hope & LRM Ministry will be hosting a pre-Thanksgiving dinner event on Wednesday, November 23.

It’s free and open to the public.

The event begins at 6 p.m. at the Faith4Hope Community Center located at 132119th Avenue North, Suite 2.

FREE PRE-THANKSGIVING DINNER- NOVEMBER 19
10:00pm Sports – November 19
Miller, Bison Roll to 42-21 Harvest Bowl Win Over North Dakota
