Free Thanksgiving meal offered by local organizations

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -This year may be tougher for people to afford a Thanksgiving dinner.

Local organizations are giving back to those in need of a hot meal for the upcoming holiday.

Faith4Hope & LRM Ministry will be hosting a pre-Thanksgiving dinner event on Wednesday, November 23.

It’s free and open to the public.

The event begins at 6 p.m. at the Faith4Hope Community Center located at 132119th Avenue North, Suite 2.

