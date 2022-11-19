Two found dead in apparent early morning shooting in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say at 3:17 Saturday morning, they responded to a call for shots fired in the 1000 block of 15th St. N.

Police say when officers got to the area, they found two people, both dead and both with gun shot wounds.

Anyone with information about what happened are asked to contact the Fargo Police Department. Police add that this is an active criminal investigation and no further details will be released at this time.

Stick with Valley News Live as we continue to learn more about this breaking story.

