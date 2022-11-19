Snow removal complaints on Grand Forks sidewalks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Snow can pose many problems for those getting around town. Whether it’s the roadways or sidewalks, if the snow isn’t removed it can be a problem. Especially for some that walk around Grand Forks.

“I don’t expect it to be like perfect all the time, that’s understandable.” said Sarah Owlboy.

As snow falls again in the Red River Valley, there are some sidewalks in Grand Forks that are still covered from last week’s snow storm. People like Owlboy walk to everywhere in town, and she said she has seen the impacts of the sidewalks.

“It was so bad there that he literally slid out of his wheelchair.” said Owlboy about seeing a man fall over.

Grand Forks city leaders said snow removal is based on priority. It goes from city streets, then residential areas and then to sidewalks. They also add snow removal in front of homes needs to be done by the home owner.

“If it gets to a point that it’s not being taken care of the city will come and do it and charge that property own it but generally it’s a phone call takes care of it.” said John Bernstrom, the City of Grand Forks Public Information Officer.

Unfortunately, the city said clearing the roads or parking lots can impact the sidewalks. They are asking people to be patient with them as they continue their efforts. However, there are some that are not happy with that.

“It seems like the city of Grand Forks doesn’t take into consideration the idea of pedestrians when they are clearing their sidewalks.” said Owlboy.

Bernstrom said people who have issues with sidewalks regarding snow removal, they can contact the city.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.