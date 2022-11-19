Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign kicks off in the metro

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign kicked off Friday morning at West Acres Mall in Moorhead.

The signature red kettles will be placed near entrances of various local businesses to collect donations to support programs and services provided to the community throughout the year.

The year is greater than ever this year, which is why they’ve bumped up their fundraising goal to $1 million.

”When people have limited means, inflation really impacts them,” Major Abe Tamayo said. “The resources they have dwindle in comparison to the cost of things, utility bills, rent, medications those type of things add up. It also affects us on our end because it costs us more money to provide those services to those that are in great need.”

Last year, the Salvation Army raised about $976,000. Bell Bank covered all 29 of their locations throughout the metro Friday. However, they are always in need of volunteers and say the bell ringing plays a huge role in helping to reach their goal.

”The bell ringing component raises nearly 50% of our overall total. It’s very critical for our goal of raising $1 million,” Tamayo said. “Last year we raised over $400,000 just in bell ringing. So the volunteers are critical, the giving is critical, the results are amazing.”

The Red Kettle Campaign runs through Christmas Eve. This year has special significance, marking 125 years of service to the Fargo-Moorhead area.

Go to this link if you’d like to help: https://www.registertoring.com/

