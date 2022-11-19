Contests
Harvest Cooperative providing locally grown food for thanksgiving and year-round

Red River Harvest Cooperative
Red River Harvest Cooperative(KVLY)
By Kellin Harmon
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, MN (Valley News Live) - There are some things no one looks forward to come winter time. One of those being the closing of farmer’s markets for the season. Luckily, there’s still at least one option for shoppers in the F-M area.

It’s the Red River Harvest Cooperative, which supplies meats and certain veggies all year round.

They’re also supplying harvest bags for Thanksgiving this year, which include potatoes, squash, lamb roasts and other goodies.

One of their goals is to connect locals with their food producers.

”Get more involvement, get kids excited about local food and knowing their farmer and understanding it doesn’t just come the grocery store, like it came from somewhere before it was at the grocery store,” said Jazmin Jordan, a producer and board member for Red River Harvest Cooperative.

If you’re looking to order for thanksgiving you have until November 21.

Those looking to order for Thanksgiving or normal orders year-round can place orders on their website here.

