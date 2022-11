FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department needs help finding 15-year-old Kenna Johnson.

Johnson was last seen in the 100 block of 12th Street South in Fargo at 7 p.m. on Friday.

The teen is 5′1″ with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660.

