Fans brave the weather in preparation for UND vs NDSU game

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There are some rivalries that stand the test of time; the Vikings and the Packers, NDSU and SDSU, North Dakota and nice weather, battles that have been going on for decades. But none burn hotter than the rivalry between UND and NDSU.

That rivalry continues to burn deep and on Saturday that feud will undergo it’s next battle at the NDSU vs UND football game at the Fargo dome.

But the athletes aren’t the only one’s psyching themselves up for the big game, it’s the avid fans, from students on campus to tailgaters lining up an entire night before the battle even begins. And these fans, much like the rivalry, aren’t going anywhere.

“We take football really seriously up here in North Dakota,” said Jeremy Hautau, a student at UND. “The main thing is we really want to see both teams come out and play a good hard game and for everyone to come out healthy, but we would love to have the bragging rights for the year.”

“I have a lot of friends that are und friends so there’s a little banter that goes back and forth,” said Tim Sanger, who’s been a bison fan since the 60′s. “Fortunately, in the last few years, I’ve had the upper hand.”

“I just like yelling,” added Braeden Olson, who’s been a bison fan since he was born in 2011.

“Don’t you make a bet with your teacher every year?” Tim asked Braeden.

“20 pushups. If UND wins I have to do it and if NDSU wins he has to do it,” answered Braeden.

“But you felt sorry for him right?” responded Tim.

“No,” laughed Braeden.

While both sides cheer passionately to prevail over the other, it’s all about the tradition at the end of the day, no matter the weather.

“It’s not as fun as when it was warmer but we have a good time,” said Tim

“It’s fun though. We get pizza and I get to sleep in the camper,” added Braeden.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.