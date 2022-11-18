Contests
WF Fire encouraging you to ‘Adopt a Hydrant’

adopt a hydrant
adopt a hydrant(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Is there a fire hydrant near your house?

Well, you could win a few bucks if you take care of it this season.

The West Fargo Fire Department is encouraging you to take part in the ‘Adopt a Hydrant’ program.

You’ll be entered to win a $20 gift card, and you’ll save minutes firefighters don’t have to shovel the snow away, which is crucial in saving lives and property.

When you join, you have to remove any snow and ice from the hydrant, clear three foot permitter around it, and clear a path from the hydrant to the street.

To adopt your, click here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

