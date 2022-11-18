Contests
Warrant issued for Grand Forks man accused of sex crimes against children

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a Grand Forks man who is charged with several counts of sex crimes against children.

According to documents filed in Cass County court, Billy Bernard Holt is charged with three counts of Gross Sexual Imposition for sexual contact with victims under the age of 15.

In North Dakota, Gross Sexual Imposition is a class AA Felony, which comes with a minimum sentence of twenty years in prison. The court may deviate from the mandatory sentence in certain circumstances, but a class AA Felony sentencing cannot be less than five years of incarceration.

