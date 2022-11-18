Valley city man injured in rollover crash

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) - The driver of a Mazda 3 traveling southbound on Barnes County Road 22 lost control of his vehicle approaching Interstate 94 exit 288 and rolled the vehicle multiple times in the Gore area of the Interstate exit.

The Highway Patrol said 30-year-old William Smith was seriously injured and transported to Mercy Hospital in Valley City and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Smith is face a charge of DUI following this crash. The call for service was issued to first responders around 2:23pm on Thursday, November 17th.

