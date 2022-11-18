NDSU vs. UND football at the Fargodome on Saturday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s a big weekend at the Fargodome with teams from the northern and southern valley going head to head on the football field.

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks and North Dakota State Bison will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 19. This is the last regular season home game for the Bison.

Fans who don’t have a reserved tailgating spot can start lining up at 5:00 p.m. on Friday along the southside of 17th Avenue North. Vehicles must be attended at all times. Law enforcement and event staff will be on site Friday to help with lineup.

Fargodome General Manager Rob Sobolik says Saturday’s game is sold out but they are prepared with adequate staff, comparing it to the sold out between NDSU and SDSU. Sobolik encourages fans to arrive early, dress for the weather, have fun and be safe and respectful.

