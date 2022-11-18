Contests
Man airlifted after two deer hit garbage truck

(WHSV)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man has serious injuries after a crash with two deer in north central Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rollover on County Road 1 in rural Pequot Lakes just after 6:00 a.m. on Friday, November 18.

Deputies arrived on scene and learned that a Waste Partners Garbage truck was south on County Road 1 when two deer entered the roadway and hit the truck, causing it to roll.

The driver, a 50-year-old man from Brainerd, was extricated from the vehicle and treated on scene. He was then transported via helicopter to a St. Cloud area hospital with serious injuries.

