Light Snow, Slick Roads, and Breezy Conditions Continue Tonight

TONIGHT & THIS WEEKEND: Light snow and wind continue this evening. Roads are still slick and icy. Temperatures drop tonight again into the single digits The coldest day will be Saturday with the majority of us only in the single digits for highs. The good news is that we will be dry through the weekend with some sun Saturday and Sunday.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Holiday travelers can expect gradually warmer temperatures into Thanksgiving. We will see more sun on Monday. As a result, our highs will be a bit warmer. Our lows, however will still be near zero while our highs will be in the 10s and 20s. There is a chance for a few passing flakes Monday overnight.. The majority of the day will be cloudy on Tuesday, but we will see the sun start to peek out by the afternoon hours. We will still see lows in the single digits or below zero in some places. Afternoon highs will be in the 10s and 20s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: WEDNESDAY - THANKSGIVING THURSDAY: Clouds increase again by Wednesday, though temperatures warm a pinch more. Morning lows will be in the teens with afternoon temps in the 20s to near 30. There will be a chance of areas of light mixed precipitation and light snow late on Wednesday moving in from the west, so we have issued a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Wednesday evening and into Thursday. Light snow and a little mix could impacts to your holiday travel plans with an added layer of slickness to the roads! We are keeping a close eye on this snow/mixed shower chance because we know how big of a travel time it is and we want you to be up to date with the very latest forecast! The snow exits east by early afternoon Thursday, but roads may still be an issue for some.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SATURDAY: Morning sun followed by some increase in clouds and a few flakes. Chilly. Temperatures drop quickly in the evening before rising again by morning. Low: 6. High: 12.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Low: 11. High: 23.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 10. High: 21.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a little milder temperatures. Low: 12. High: 26.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Monitoring a chance of snow/mix late. Low: 13. High: 27.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: THANKSGIVING: Chance of light snow and/or wintry mix early. Low: 21. High: 32.

BLACK FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and near-seasonal temps. Possible flakes late. Low: 22. High: 30.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.